Paxos Standard (PAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $58.23 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $58.23 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00041887 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 1,254,756,209 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

