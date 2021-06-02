PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PaySign by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in PaySign by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in PaySign by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PaySign during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in PaySign during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

PAYS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,400. PaySign has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $168.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

