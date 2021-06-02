PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the April 29th total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,236,000 after acquiring an additional 118,206 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PC Connection by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after buying an additional 320,125 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in PC Connection by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after acquiring an additional 69,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 208,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXN opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

