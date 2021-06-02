PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Short Interest Up 23.5% in May

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the April 29th total of 719,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDFS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CJS Securities downgraded PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,464. The company has a market cap of $655.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.94.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.