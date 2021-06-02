Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $465,206,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,780.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 725,013 shares worth $78,332,328. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.10.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

