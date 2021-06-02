PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNNT. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $82,000.

PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. 10,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,421. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

