Peony Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $4,674.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 9,194,547 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

