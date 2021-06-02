Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92. 1,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,248,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
The stock has a market cap of $539.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
