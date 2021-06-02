Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92. 1,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,248,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $539.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

