PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 374.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer stock opened at $141.76 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.23 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.