Phala Network Market Capitalization Reaches $144.01 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $144.01 million and approximately $33.27 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.90 or 0.01027593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.82 or 0.09528478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051834 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

