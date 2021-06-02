PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 29th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at $475,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHX opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.