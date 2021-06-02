PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans $0.07 Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 92,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,105. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.