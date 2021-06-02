Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMS opened at $113.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.19. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,542,881 shares of company stock worth $159,921,571. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

