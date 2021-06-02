Pitcairn Co. Buys 525 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 840,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 643.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,132 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $4,132,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of UCTT opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

