Pitcairn Co. Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

ITW stock opened at $233.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

