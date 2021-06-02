Pitcairn Co. Has $951,000 Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 98.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $46,440,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $43,965,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $168.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,806.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

