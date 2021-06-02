Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

