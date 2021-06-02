Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,389,000 after acquiring an additional 46,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $365.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,826 shares of company stock worth $4,571,780 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.73.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

