PKG Token (PKG) Trading Up 116.1% Over Last 7 Days

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $294,140.46 and approximately $3.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded up 116.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00280009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00187413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.01076725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,395.24 or 1.00123005 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032439 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

