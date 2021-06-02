Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.