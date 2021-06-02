Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 23.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,582,335 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,399,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,673,000 after buying an additional 69,037 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Plains GP by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 37.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 1,090,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

