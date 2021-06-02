PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

NYSE AGS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $379.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.