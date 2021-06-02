POA Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, POA has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. POA has a total market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $223,523.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,095,872 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
