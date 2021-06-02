Polkadex (PDEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.81 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Polkadex has a market cap of $34.48 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for approximately $17.56 or 0.00046287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00289937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.00186526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.82 or 0.01069857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,966.27 or 1.00090872 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

