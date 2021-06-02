Polkastarter Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.75 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $123.44 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for $1.83 or 0.00005020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,349,500 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

