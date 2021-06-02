Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.01

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1095686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

POAHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

