PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. PotCoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and $7,833.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,403.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.34 or 0.07167807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.89 or 0.01886871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.00500031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00184358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.00730681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.05 or 0.00480866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00416704 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,262,413 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

