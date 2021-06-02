PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.