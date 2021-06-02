Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 1,035.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,959 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Precision BioSciences worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 184,981 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $105,541.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,967,207 shares in the company, valued at $43,321,900.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $114,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,692 shares of company stock worth $912,054. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.72. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTIL. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

