Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) vs. ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Head to Head Comparison

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Premier Foods has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTE has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Premier Foods and ZTE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A ZTE 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Premier Foods and ZTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A ZTE 5.39% 8.18% 2.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier Foods and ZTE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Foods $1.08 billion 1.26 $59.12 million $0.39 20.36 ZTE $14.70 billion 0.83 $619.59 million $0.06 88.50

ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Foods. Premier Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZTE beats Premier Foods on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands. Its products portfolio also comprises ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, Angel Delight, Mr Kipling, and Cadbury brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling, Cadbury, and Lyons brands. The company offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through online channels. Premier Foods plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products. It also provides cloud core network products that comprise hardware devices, cloud platform systems; HD voice and video, intelligent pipeline, and user data convergence; CloudStudio GSO, NFVO, and VNFM; and cloud integration products. In addition, the company offers fixed network services, including optical and copper access, and smart home products; transport network, such as optical network, mobile backhaul, router, Ethernet switch, and network control and management systems; multi-media solutions; energy solutions comprise telecom power and data centre; and data management solutions. Further, it provides cloud computing products that include cloud platform, storage, and desktop products; cloud video products, such as video conferencing and IoT platform, contact centre, coalition emergency response systems, and meeting infrastructure; and smart phone and mobile internet products, as well as 5G, consulting and integration, technical, digital operation, intelligent O&M customer support, and learning services. Additionally, the company offers wireless access, cloud core and transport network, fixed access, and AI and bigdata solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

