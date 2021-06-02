Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 39,734 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Amedisys worth $42,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Amedisys by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amedisys by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amedisys by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $258.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $854,188. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

