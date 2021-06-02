Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 867,088 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 200.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $40,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,582,000. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 762,552 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $18,690,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $6,773,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.