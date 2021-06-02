Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,683 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Dover worth $39,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $151.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.