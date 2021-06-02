Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $37,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of ResMed by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of ResMed by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ResMed by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.43.

RMD stock opened at $206.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.57 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,732 shares of company stock worth $5,436,870. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

