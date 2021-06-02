Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of NeoGenomics worth $41,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -511.25 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

