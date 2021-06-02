Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $21,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after buying an additional 266,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after buying an additional 497,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $56,061,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,769,000 after buying an additional 184,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,810 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. 11,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,403. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

