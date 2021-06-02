Private Management Group Inc. Has $13.21 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 760,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,186,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,990,000 after purchasing an additional 869,508 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,656,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $8,240,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 473,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.07.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

