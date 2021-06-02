Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.43% of South State worth $23,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in South State by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 279.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of South State stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $89.92. 214,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,038. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.76.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $361,360.00. Insiders sold 37,358 shares of company stock worth $3,352,027 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

