Private Management Group Inc. Sells 29,526 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,526 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for 1.8% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $38,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. 255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.55. WestRock has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

