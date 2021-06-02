Private Management Group Inc. Sells 91,321 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,537 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 91,321 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.71. 9,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.73. The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $164.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.90.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

