PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Position Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRG opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

