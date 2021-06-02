Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.88 and a beta of 1.82. Progyny has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $65.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,636,805.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,639,556.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,346 shares of company stock valued at $22,692,251 in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

