Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.88 and a beta of 1.82. Progyny has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $65.45.
In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,636,805.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,639,556.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,346 shares of company stock valued at $22,692,251 in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
