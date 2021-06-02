Project Pai Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $38.39 million and $1.41 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,752,289,310 coins and its circulating supply is 1,549,198,509 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

