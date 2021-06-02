ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.01. ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $912,061.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after buying an additional 522,538 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 448,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,980,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after buying an additional 172,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

