ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s 9th Largest Position

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ makes up 1.6% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 48.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 56,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $572,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

PSQ traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. 191,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,116. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.