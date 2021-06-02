Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 401,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $30,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,556,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE:PB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,360. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

