ProxyNode Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $69,756.29 and approximately $16.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.32 or 0.00537428 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004479 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00023277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.52 or 0.01342841 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 183,576,327 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.