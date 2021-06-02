Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.27. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 41,305 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $334.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 88.03% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

