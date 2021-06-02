PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Michael E. Dee Acquires 2,936 Shares of Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PCT stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCT. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

