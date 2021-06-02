Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Reduced by Analyst

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 421,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,009 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.